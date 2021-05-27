National

Ramaphosa will not appear before Zondo inquiry next week

Postponement was at the request of the state capture commission, says presidency

27 May 2021 - 18:56 Mfuneko Toyana
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, April 28 2021. Picture: THEMBA HADEBE/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, April 28 2021. Picture: THEMBA HADEBE/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear for a second round of testimony before the state capture inquiry next week as scheduled, administrators said on Thursday.

The short statement did not say why the president would not appear on  May 31 and  June 1. Suitable alternative dates for his appearance would be communicated, it said.

The presidency said the postponement was at the request  of the Zondo commission.

Ramaphosa was due to appear in his capacity as state president and his tenure as deputy president under Jacob Zuma from 2014 to 2018.

He previously appeared in April as leader of the ANC in a rare case of a sitting president giving evidence on alleged acts of wrongdoing by members of his own party.

In his previous appearance before the judicial inquiry, which is due to deliver its final report in the next few months after nearly three years of sittings, Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC could have done more to prevent the corruption.

Reuters 

WATCH: How Busa reacted to Ramaphosa’s state capture testimony

Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the president’s second day at the Zondo commission
