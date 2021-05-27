Ramaphosa will not appear before Zondo inquiry next week
Postponement was at the request of the state capture commission, says presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear for a second round of testimony before the state capture inquiry next week as scheduled, administrators said on Thursday.
The short statement did not say why the president would not appear on May 31 and June 1. Suitable alternative dates for his appearance would be communicated, it said.
The presidency said the postponement was at the request of the Zondo commission.
The Presidency agrees to a request from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture for President @CyrilRamaphosa’s scheduled appearance on 31 May and 1 June 2021 to be postponed to a later date. https://t.co/74iaOkxt4W— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 27, 2021
Ramaphosa was due to appear in his capacity as state president and his tenure as deputy president under Jacob Zuma from 2014 to 2018.
He previously appeared in April as leader of the ANC in a rare case of a sitting president giving evidence on alleged acts of wrongdoing by members of his own party.
In his previous appearance before the judicial inquiry, which is due to deliver its final report in the next few months after nearly three years of sittings, Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC could have done more to prevent the corruption.
Reuters
