PIC head of impact investing resigns after suspension is lifted

Roy Rajdhar had been suspended for 14 months, with staff voicing concern over the PIC's Isibaya Fund

27 May 2021 - 18:11 Antony Sguazzin and Loni Prinsloo
Signage for the Public Investment Corporation outside a commercial office building in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Roy Rajdhar, the executive head of impact investing at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has quit. Rajdhar’s departure comes after the PIC told staff on May 6 that his 14-month suspension had been lifted.

On Thursday, Rajdhar confirmed his departure, but declined to comment further.

Rajdhar’s exit comes after employees of the Isibaya Fund, which includes the department Rajdhar ran, accused some of the PIC’s senior leaders of causing an “existential crisis” by allowing a mandate with its biggest client to expire.

The 2016 agreement with the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) enabled Isibaya to make unlisted investments. The employees wrote a nine-page letter to the company’s investment committee detailing their complaints, which included allegations of poor management. Rajdhar was not a subject of the complaints.

A judicial inquiry in 2020 found that the PIC’s management flouted internal procedures and made questionable investment decisions over many years. The PIC oversees R1.9-trillion of assets, which mainly comprises the GEPF.

Community in the dark after plug pulled on inquiry into PIC’s bad loan

Loan of R900m to Musa Group, which also counted the Bakubung Ba Ratheo community in North West as investors, was a spectacular failure
1 week ago

Parliament cannot review Mpati report, says David Masondo

Sekunjalo and Ayo asked parliament’s finance committee to deal with their disputes with the PIC, and Mpati report findings
2 weeks ago

Makano Mosidi to head PIC’s information technology unit

Mosidi returns to the public sector for the first time since she resigned from Transnet
3 weeks ago

PIC moves smartly in picking external advisers over joint venture

Investment holding or private equity companies need specialist third parties to help with strategy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: PIC must come out of hiding

The state-owned asset manager must take the public into its confidence and show it is rebuilding itself from the ground up
2 days ago

