Wage demands the greatest risk to metro budgets, says MMC
The above-inflation wage increases demanded by unions have already led Moody’s to downgrade the City of Tshwane
26 May 2021 - 13:53
Johannesburg finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says wage talks in the local government sector, where unions are demanding above-inflation increases, pose a risk to the metro’s R73.3bn budget for 2021/2022.
Tabling the budget at the council chambers on Tuesday, Matongo said: “As it stands, one of the greatest risks to the tabled budget is the unfinalised local government wage negotiations.”..
