National Wage demands the greatest risk to metro budgets, says MMC The above-inflation wage increases demanded by unions have already led Moody's to downgrade the City of Tshwane

Johannesburg finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says wage talks in the local government sector, where unions are demanding above-inflation increases, pose a risk to the metro’s R73.3bn budget for 2021/2022.

Tabling the budget at the council chambers on Tuesday, Matongo said: “As it stands, one of the greatest risks to the tabled budget is the unfinalised local government wage negotiations.”..