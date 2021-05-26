National KZN premier Sihle Zikalala explains ANC support for Zuma at his trial BL PREMIUM

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who attended Jacob Zuma’s second court appearances in as many weeks on Wednesday, says he was compelled to do so by a provincial congress resolution that urged the provincial party structures to support the former president.

The premier is also chair of the ANC in the province...