National SA mineral licensing system a nightmare, says Gwede Mantashe The minister is urging mining companies to talk about their embedded electricity generation projects to help change the economy BL PREMIUM

SA’s mineral rights processing system is a nightmare but work is under way to improve it, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Minerals Council SA’s 131st AGM, the minister singled out the way the department handles applications for prospecting and mining rights for harsh criticism...