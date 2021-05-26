SA mineral licensing system a nightmare, says Gwede Mantashe
The minister is urging mining companies to talk about their embedded electricity generation projects to help change the economy
26 May 2021 - 14:11
SA’s mineral rights processing system is a nightmare but work is under way to improve it, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Minerals Council SA’s 131st AGM, the minister singled out the way the department handles applications for prospecting and mining rights for harsh criticism...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now