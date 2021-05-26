National Further papers due on recusal plea Dali Mpofu on board as Jacob Zuma beefs up his legal team Meanwhile, a team led by Wim Trengove prepares a response to Zuma’s recusal plea against lead prosecutor Billy Downer BL PREMIUM

The state’s reply to former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to have lead prosecutor Billy Downer recused from his arms deal criminal trial has been postponed to July 19 2021.

Last week, judge Piet Koen adjourned until Wednesday, May 26, to allow Zuma to file his plea for the recusal of Downer. Zuma, who, on Wednesday, beefed up his legal team to include former EFF national chair advocate Dali Mpofu, said Downer is not independent enough to prosecute the case...