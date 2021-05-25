Metrobus goes to court to stop costly, four-week strike
The bus company says it is losing up to R300,000 in revenue every day due to the drivers’ strike
25 May 2021 - 17:50
Metrobus says it is exploring all avenues to end an indefinite strike that has brought its bus operations to a halt, including approaching the courts to try to interdict the costly industrial action by the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Demawusa).
Demawusa members, who represent about 1.4% of Metrobus’s 900-strong workforce, have been on strike for the past four weeks in support of their 18% wage increase demand, which is above the 4.4% inflation rate recorded in April...
