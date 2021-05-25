National Metrobus goes to court to stop costly, four-week strike The bus company says it is losing up to R300,000 in revenue every day due to the drivers’ strike BL PREMIUM

Metrobus says it is exploring all avenues to end an indefinite strike that has brought its bus operations to a halt, including approaching the courts to try to interdict the costly industrial action by the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Demawusa).

Demawusa members, who represent about 1.4% of Metrobus’s 900-strong workforce, have been on strike for the past four weeks in support of their 18% wage increase demand, which is above the 4.4% inflation rate recorded in April...