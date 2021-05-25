National Joburg metro focuses on service delivery in 2021/2022 budget Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the metro hopes to finance the bulk of its budget through revenue from taxpayers BL PREMIUM

With its residents reeling from high Covid-19 infection rates and the lockdowns imposed to contain it, the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday unveiled a R73.3bn budget for the 2021/2022 financial year, aimed mostly at service delivery.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said that while the coronavirus pandemic continued to have a devastating effect on the city’s revenue, the metro still hoped to finance the bulk of it by revenue from taxpayers...