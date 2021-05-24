Union to interdict Prasa over 5% wage increase
Untu general secretary Steve Harris says it placed Prasa on terms to pay the increase after it failed to do so at the end of April
24 May 2021 - 17:41
The majority union at Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says it will this week interdict the cash-strapped rail passenger operator for failing to implement a 5% wage increase, which forms part of a multiyear agreement signed with unions.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) said it had instructed its legal team to file an urgent labour court application against the state-owned rail operator, to compel it to pay the 5% salary increase...
