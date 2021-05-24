National Saica throws the book at Markus Jooste Former Steinhoff CEO will faces charges for misconduct before professional conduct committee BL PREMIUM

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has charged Steinhoff’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, with four counts of misconduct relating to his role at the global furniture retailer.

Saica announced it has charged Jooste with conduct that “is discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy, or which is derogatory to the institute”, according to its professional conduct standards. ..