Saica throws the book at Markus Jooste
Former Steinhoff CEO will faces charges for misconduct before professional conduct committee
24 May 2021 - 19:25
The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has charged Steinhoff’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, with four counts of misconduct relating to his role at the global furniture retailer.
Saica announced it has charged Jooste with conduct that “is discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy, or which is derogatory to the institute”, according to its professional conduct standards. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now