National Ramaphosa refers alcohol industry concerns to Nedlac BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the liquor industry to a policy-making body made up of the government, business, labour and communities after the industry raised concerns about a possible ban on alcohol sales as Covid-19 cases increase.

Industry bodies the National Liquor Traders Council [NLC] and Liquor Traders Association of SA, which represents big players including the bulk of township-based taverns and bottle stores, wrote to Ramaphosa on Sunday requesting a meeting to discuss the response to the growing Covid-19 infections and a possible third wave in the country...