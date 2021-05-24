National BOOKING SYSTEM Problems with vaccine bookings but it’s not a disaster, says B4SA B4SA rejects accusations the system has collapsed BL PREMIUM

Business for SA (B4SA), a body set up to assist the government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, has rejected accusations that the system set up to register vaccine recipients, which is key to extending coverage and saving tens of thousands of lives by midwinter, has collapsed.

Reports that the system is not working circulated as problems at sites, including at Discovery’s headquarters, led to some people being vaccinated last week without having received prior notification — as the system was supposed to work...