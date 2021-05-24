National OUTSOURCING Cuba gets R1bn while local defence sector is in death spiral Government under fire for outsourcing defence contracts to Cuban companies at the expense of local defence contractors BL PREMIUM

SA’s cash-strapped defence force has spent more than R1bn on Cuban service providers for the maintenance and repair of key equipment over the past seven years.

This information was revealed in response to a parliamentary question posed by DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais in which defence & military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was asked for details about various agreements with Cuba...