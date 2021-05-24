National

Africa oil conference set to move from Cape Town to Dubai amid pandemic

24 May 2021 - 22:29 Paul Burkhardt
An aerial view of Dubai. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH
Africa Oil Week, the continent’s annual industry conference, may relocate to Dubai in 2021 from its traditional setting in Cape Town.

The event, known as AOW, will be held in the United Arab Emirates between November 8-11, according to a brochure that lists support from Total, Chevron and Eni  along with a Dubai convention bureau. It had been scheduled in Cape Town earlier that same month.

“We are carefully reviewing current travel limitations, restrictions for hosting large-scale events as well as progress with the vaccination programmes in various locations globally,” Chris Hall, director for the event at Hyve Group, said in an e-mailed response to questions. He declined to comment further.

Relocating the event will compound losses endured by SA’s travel and tourism industry due to the pandemic.

AOW hosted over two dozen ministers in 2019, along with hundreds of high-level delegates and industry executives, according to the company’s website. Organisers said “exceptional progress” has been made in the UAE’s vaccination programme and that 88% of clients preferred Dubai over other locations, according to the brochure.

“AOW will not be in Cape Town this year,” SA Oil & Gas Alliance CEO Adrian Strydom, said in response to questions.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona resigns

The board has confirmed that the process to appoint the new CEO is well under way
National
3 days ago

Travel industry needs private sector muscle to avoid devastation

If business helps to speed up vaccination, SA could open up as soon as October rather than mid-2022
Opinion
4 days ago

Government extends e-visa system to more countries

The e-visa system was first introduced for Kenya, then extended to China, India and Nigeria, and now to 10 other countries
National
5 days ago

Demand keeps driving up Dubai property prices

Record number of expensive properties change hands in Middle East hub
World
6 days ago

