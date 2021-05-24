Africa oil conference set to move from Cape Town to Dubai amid pandemic

Africa Oil Week, the continent’s annual industry conference, may relocate to Dubai in 2021 from its traditional setting in Cape Town.

The event, known as AOW, will be held in the United Arab Emirates between November 8-11, according to a brochure that lists support from Total, Chevron and Eni along with a Dubai convention bureau. It had been scheduled in Cape Town earlier that same month.

“We are carefully reviewing current travel limitations, restrictions for hosting large-scale events as well as progress with the vaccination programmes in various locations globally,” Chris Hall, director for the event at Hyve Group, said in an e-mailed response to questions. He declined to comment further.

Relocating the event will compound losses endured by SA’s travel and tourism industry due to the pandemic.

AOW hosted over two dozen ministers in 2019, along with hundreds of high-level delegates and industry executives, according to the company’s website. Organisers said “exceptional progress” has been made in the UAE’s vaccination programme and that 88% of clients preferred Dubai over other locations, according to the brochure.

“AOW will not be in Cape Town this year,” SA Oil & Gas Alliance CEO Adrian Strydom, said in response to questions.

