National New, improved oil and gas bill set to bring certainty — and scrutiny The previous draft, released on Christmas eve in 2019, was earlier in May approved by the cabinet for submission to parliament BL PREMIUM

The revised oil and gas bill is at last on its way to parliament and, with it, legislative certainty that is expected to thrust the nascent sector out of limbo and into action.

The Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill is stand-alone legislation for the industry that has been in the works for years and will replace sections of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act which regulate oil and exploration and production in SA...