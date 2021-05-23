ANC clears Diko and Masuku of PPE wrongdoing
Disciplinary committee finds no evidence to suggest Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson violated its value system and clears her to return to political office
23 May 2021 - 16:55
The ANC has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson and Gauteng’s former health MEC of wrongdoing after investigating whether they had brought the party into disrepute through their alleged involvement in personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko took leave of absence from the presidency in July last year after her late husband, Thandisizwe Diko, secured a R125m contract from the Gauteng department of health for PPE procurement. ..
