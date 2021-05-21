Environment department to probe Karpowership project
Graft court case under way and complaint laid against EIA practitioner
21 May 2021 - 12:07
A legal expert appointed by the environment department is investigating the Karpowership offshore energy project application, which includes two vessels to be anchored off the Port of Ngqura on the edge of the new Addo Marine Protected Area.
Department of forestry, fisheries and environment communications chief director Albi Modise said the application, which has been completed in the form of an environmental impact assessment (EIA), is now being reviewed by the department...
