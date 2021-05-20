Tito Mboweni stands firm on fiscal framework
Finance minister’s stance comes as government is resisting public sector trade union demands for wage increases
20 May 2021 - 19:45
Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Thursday said he had no intention of breaking the fiscal framework, which he regards as sacrosanct.
The minister’s comments during a speech on the budget vote debate on the Treasury in the National Assembly come as the government is facing the possibility of a public-sector strike over its decision to freeze wages for the next three years and not implement a previous wage agreement...
