National Tito Mboweni stands firm on fiscal framework Finance minister's stance comes as government is resisting public sector trade union demands for wage increases

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Thursday said he had no intention of breaking the fiscal framework, which he regards as sacrosanct.

The minister’s comments during a speech on the budget vote debate on the Treasury in the National Assembly come as the government is facing the possibility of a public-sector strike over its decision to freeze wages for the next three years and not implement a previous wage agreement...