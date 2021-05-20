Dates set for Eskom corruption accused Michael Lomas’s UK extradition case
UK-based former Eskom contractor is one of five corruption accused; R1.4bn of their SA assets were frozen in early May
20 May 2021 - 22:38
A UK court will sit for two days in December to consider the extradition of corruption-accused Michael Lomas, who is linked to a major fraud at Eskom.
Lomas made a brief appearance in the Westminster magistrate’s court in London, the UK, on Thursday. His extradition hearing has been set down in the same court on December 20 and 21 2021...
