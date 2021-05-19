National Western Cape calls for remote working visa to boost tourism sector Its introduction would ensure SA remains competitive in attracting digital nomads, says MEC David Maynier BL PREMIUM

In a bid to boost SA’s ailing tourism sector, the Western Cape government has called for the urgent introduction of a one-year remote working visa that will allow international tourists to stay longer in the country.

Covid-19 has led to more employees across the world working from home, making remote working “vacations” possible. This provides the struggling tourism sector with an opportunity to grow the international market...