Ten years of worsening audit reports
Scopa demands forensic probe into compensation fund’s ‘total collapse’
The labour minister will order an investigation into alleged irregular expenditure and 10 years of poor auditing
19 May 2021 - 19:07
Parliament’s public accounts committee, Scopa, has told labour minister Thulas Nxesi to launch a forensic investigation into the government’s compensation fund over irregular expenditure and 10 years of poor auditing.
Nxesi has to report back to Scopa in 30 days with details of the probe plan. The committee wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) involved in scrutinising the fund that has failed to file its annual report for the 2020/2021 financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now