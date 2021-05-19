National Ten years of worsening audit reports Scopa demands forensic probe into compensation fund’s ‘total collapse’ The labour minister will order an investigation into alleged irregular expenditure and 10 years of poor auditing BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s public accounts committee, Scopa, has told labour minister Thulas Nxesi to launch a forensic investigation into the government’s compensation fund over irregular expenditure and 10 years of poor auditing.

Nxesi has to report back to Scopa in 30 days with details of the probe plan. The committee wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) involved in scrutinising the fund that has failed to file its annual report for the 2020/2021 financial year...