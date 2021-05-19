National Government extends e-visa system to more countries The e-visa system was first introduced for Kenya, then extended to China, India and Nigeria, and now to 10 other countries BL PREMIUM

The government has extended its pilot e-visa system to 14 countries, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in the National Assembly on Wednesday when introducing the debate on his budget vote.

The system is expected to overcome the obstacles in obtaining visas and facilitate the flow of foreign visitors to SA, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic has passed and foreign tourism begins to take off again...