Eastern Cape health department slowest payer in government
Provincial department stacks up nearly R2bn in unpaid bills
19 May 2021 - 18:55
The Eastern Cape health department had stacked up almost R2bn in unpaid bills at the end of the financial year — and they will probably consume 10% of the new year’s budget allocation.
In a reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Leon Schreiber, finance minister Tito Mboweni identified the Eastern Cape health department as the worst offender when it came to paying bills late. The government has committed to pay suppliers within 30 days...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now