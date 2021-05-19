National Eastern Cape health department slowest payer in government Provincial department stacks up nearly R2bn in unpaid bills BL PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape health department had stacked up almost R2bn in unpaid bills at the end of the financial year — and they will probably consume 10% of the new year’s budget allocation.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Leon Schreiber, finance minister Tito Mboweni identified the Eastern Cape health department as the worst offender when it came to paying bills late. The government has committed to pay suppliers within 30 days...