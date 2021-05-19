BEE trusts win the day as Patel issues notice in their favour
The minister gazetted confirmation that they qualify to be scored as genuine black ownership
19 May 2021 - 17:54
Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel has put to rest a long-running dispute on the BEE status of broad-based schemes and trusts, gazetting a notice on Tuesday to confirm that they qualify to be scored as genuine black ownership.
The notice brings to an end the difference of opinion between Patel and his BEE Commissioner, Zodwa Ntuli, who, since 2019, has argued that investments made by collective schemes could not qualify for ownership points on the BEE scorecard as the shares they bought were collectively owned and did not vest in individuals, to whom dividends flowed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now