National

Load-shedding suspended on Tuesday until 5pm

Eskom said seven generation units had returned to service, easing supply constraints, but this is insufficient for peak demand in the evening

18 May 2021 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Electricity pylons near Mpumalanga. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Power utility Eskom said load-shedding had been suspended with effect from 4am on Tuesday, after a supply constraints eased as generation units returned to service.

The return of the units is currently insufficient to supply the evening peak, however, with load-shedding set to resume at 5pm.

“The outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service,” the utility said in a statement.

“We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter demand period,” the statement read.

Should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, load-shedding may be necessary, most likely in the evening during winter, Eskom said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

