National

I ignored authorless arms deal report, and would do it again, says Baleka Mbete

Former speaker insists she would do the same given another chance

18 May 2021 - 22:25 Mawande AmaShabalala
UPDATED 19 May 2021 - 09:33
Former National Assembly speake Baleka Mbete appears at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg, May 18 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Former National Assembly speake Baleka Mbete appears at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg, May 18 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry shocking details of how she ignored a whistle-blower report on the controversial arms deal.

Mbete made the admission in an attempt to justify why parliament had also ignored allegations about the Gupta family running amok at state-owned entities.

According to her, parliament was too busy to entertain “rumours”. It was for this reason that during her time as deputy speaker, she snubbed a report that was pushed under her door by a whistle-blower.

Mbete conceded the report contained “scary” details, but said she gave it no attention because it had no-one’s name as an author. 

“You do not just take something because someone has said it and you plunge it into the space of parliament,” said Mbete.

“I want to tell you, chairperson [deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo], of an occasion when I was deputy speaker. The speaker was away and I was acting speaker. A document was slid under my door. As it turned out, when I read it was about the famous arms deal. That document had no signature. It had no author.

“But, yes, it contained scary things that were being claimed. I had to apply my mind for hours and I took a decision. Parliament is very busy and I must take this dramatic document and say parliament must take this into its programme. On what basis? Who is the author? And I just did not act on it.

“I am saying if another opportunity like that happened, I would still decide [the same]. I will not take a document that is a lot of rumour, drama and very concerning. But why is there no author? The person who slid it under my door must come and then I will act on it.”

Mbete said with this reasoning, she believes parliament acted the same way regarding “rumours” about the undue influence of the Guptas on government and state-owned enterprises.

“The fact that the [ANC] national executive committee was told something [about the Guptas], it just gave it the status of a rumour. Parliament cannot just pursue things because of political considerations,” she said.

Her testimony is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

State Security Agency money was used to fund MKMVA, Zondo inquiry hears

An SSA operative says ANC-aligned Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members got more than R2m in 2016 alone
National
4 days ago

Zondo commission needs R90m more to finish its work

The commission, which is due to terminate its work at the end of June, received R75m to cover its expenses from January to March
National
1 week ago

WATCH: How Busa reacted to Ramaphosa’s state capture testimony

Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the president’s second day at the Zondo commission
Politics
2 weeks ago

Fear of voters’ anger at state capture forced the ANC’s hand, Ramaphosa says

ANC took state capture seriously when it saw electoral support dropping, Zondo inquiry told
National
2 weeks ago

CR17 raised only R300m, Ramaphosa tells Zondo commission

Money was used to pay for transport, meeting venues and campaign regalia, president says
National
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Too soon for big self-generation projects, says ...
National
2.
Patel bill seeks pay gap transparency
National
3.
Offer of 1.5% raise for public servants was ...
National
4.
Defence industry faces collapse, says ...
National
5.
Government’s R200bn loan guarantee scheme ...
National

Related Articles

Zuma seeks to replace state prosecutor in last-minute gambit

World

Mosebenzi Zwane struggles to explain ‘lift’ from the Guptas to India

News

Gigaba’s lavish gifts from the Guptas: Mngoma tells all at state capture ...

National

Lucky Montana notes role in keeping Duduzane Zuma and Guptas from Prasa

National

Lynne Brown denies knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa

National

Witness’s testimony ‘is a fabrication’, emotional Anoj Singh tells inquiry

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.