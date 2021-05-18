Government to establish ICT special economic zone, says Ndabeni-Abrahams
18 May 2021 - 21:07
The government is on track to establish a special economic zone (SEZ) for the information and communication technology (ICT) sector as part of efforts to boost the local production of gadgets such as cellphones, tablets and related components.
“The department [of communications] is working with the department of trade, industry & competition to facilitate the establishment ... of an ICT special economic zone (SEZ),” communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said during her budget vote speech in parliament on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now