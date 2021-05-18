National Government to establish ICT special economic zone, says Ndabeni-Abrahams BL PREMIUM

The government is on track to establish a special economic zone (SEZ) for the information and communication technology (ICT) sector as part of efforts to boost the local production of gadgets such as cellphones, tablets and related components.

“The department [of communications] is working with the department of trade, industry & competition to facilitate the establishment ... of an ICT special economic zone (SEZ),” communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said during her budget vote speech in parliament on Tuesday...