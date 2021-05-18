National Defence industry faces collapse, says Mapisa-Nqakula Minister warns that without decisive action, SA could lose control over the defence force and state-owned related industrial base BL PREMIUM

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has warned that the extreme budget cuts that her department has had to endure in recent years could cripple the entire defence industry, including small, medium and micro enterprises.

The department oversees the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which is responsible for defending SA against external military aggression and plays a key role in peacekeeping missions in Africa...