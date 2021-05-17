National State offers public servants 1.5% salary adjustment and cash gratuity Government seems to have reneged on its promise of offering workers a 0% cost of living increase BL PREMIUM

The government seems to have gone back on its word on offering civil servants a 0% cost of living adjustment after offering state employees a 1.5% salary adjustment and a nearly R1,000 cash gratuity.

This comes barely a week after ratings agency Fitch Ratings said the government is unlikely to meet its goal of freezing public-sector salaries for three years...