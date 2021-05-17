Offer of 1.5% raise for public servants was always on the table
The 1.5% rise presented to unions is the standard ‘pay progression’, but there is a sweetner of nearly R1,000 a month
17 May 2021 - 20:24
UPDATED 17 May 2021 - 23:05
The government has offered public servants the standard 1.5% "pay progression" increase, which is automatically due to all public servants, and a cash gratuity of nearly R1,000 in its latest offer to unions in wage talks.
However, the government has refused to budge on the bigger question of a cost-of-living wage increase, which it still says is frozen at zero...
