National Offer of 1.5% raise for public servants was always on the table The 1.5% rise presented to unions is the standard ‘pay progression’, but there is a sweetner of nearly R1,000 a month BL PREMIUM

The government has offered public servants the standard 1.5% "pay progression" increase, which is automatically due to all public servants, and a cash gratuity of nearly R1,000 in its latest offer to unions in wage talks.

However, the government has refused to budge on the bigger question of a cost-of-living wage increase, which it still says is frozen at zero...