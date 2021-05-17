Localisation not a cure for all sectors, warns Business Unity SA
The body says an Intellidex study found the right conditions do not exist across the board
17 May 2021 - 19:32
Business Unity SA (Busa) has cautioned the government about taking a blanket approach to localisation, saying a study has found that conditions in most industries are not yet right and input costs could be pushed up by 20%.
The government has highlighted localisation — the use of locally made inputs into manufacturing processes — as a main policy objective for economic recovery and has asked business to target 20% of non-petroleum imports for local replacement within five years. Busa on Monday published a study by consulting firm Intellidex, which was commissioned to establish how fast firms could localise and whether the 20% was realistic...
