National

No salary increases for senior political officer bearers, again

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off and gazetted the salaries this week

15 May 2021 - 09:00
High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salary this year, for the third year in a row. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salary this year, for the third year in a row. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salaries this year, for the third year in a row.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off and gazetted the salaries this week.

This year, the National Assembly speaker, the chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the deputy president are entitled to a salary package of R2,825,470.

Each package is inclusive of a basic salary, which is 60% of the total package.

Below are the remunerations of members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces:

  • R2,825,470 — Deputy president
  • R2,401,633 — Minister 
  • R1 977 795 — Deputy minister 

Parliament

  • R1,977,795 — The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the NCOP deputy chairperson  
  • R1,882,488 — House chairperson 
  • R1,600,467Chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the NCOP, president of the parliamentary counsellor; deputy president of the parliamentary counsellor and leader of the opposition
  • R1,495,755Chairperson of a committee 
  • R1,346,232 — Deputy chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party
  • R1,249,236 — Whip 
  • R1,137,933 — Member of the National Assembly and permanent delegate of the NCOP 

Provincial legislatures

  • R2,260,409 — Premier 
  • R1,977,795 — Member of executive council and speaker 
  • R1,600,467 — Deputy speaker
  • R1,495,755 — Chief whip of the majority party 
  • R1,346,235 — Chairperson of committees; leader of opposition and chairperson of a committee 
  • R1,266,567 — Deputy chairperson of the committees; deputy chief whip of majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party 
  • R1,137,933 — Parliamentary counsellor to a king or queen and whip 

The president's salary, which is R2.99m, still needs to be accepted by parliament.

TimesLIVE

SABC plans three-year wage freeze

The wage freeze will be lifted once the SABC breaks even, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said during a briefing on the SABC’s corporate plan
National
1 day ago

Samwu berates Salga for hailing ‘progress’ on wage talks

Salga issued a statement, hailing ‘progress made’ during the second round of wage talks at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council this week
National
1 day ago

State unlikely to freeze public-sector wages for three years, says Fitch

Ratings agency says SA is at risk of spending overruns, with payroll and state-owned entity reforms crucial to reduce budget deficits
National
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Post Office wants to be compensated when Postbank ...
National
2.
SAA hopes to get back in the air in July, says CEO
National
3.
Magashule wants ANC’s step-aside rule declared ...
National
4.
Sweeping electoral reform on the table
National
5.
State Security Agency money was used to fund ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.