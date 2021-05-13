Sapo wants to be compensated for Postbank separation
The Post Office says it has made investments in the establishment of the bank
13 May 2021 - 15:01
The state-owned, loss-making SA Post Office (Sapo) wants the government to compensate it for its investment in its subsidiary, Post Bank, when the bank is hived off to become a separate entity.
The Post Bank operated as a division of Sapo before being incorporated as a separate legal entity in April 2019 but its corporatisation and separation from Sapo has not yet been completed. It has also not yet obtained a banking licence for it to operate as a fully fledged bank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now