National Sapo wants to be compensated for Postbank separation The Post Office says it has made investments in the establishment of the bank BL PREMIUM

The state-owned, loss-making SA Post Office (Sapo) wants the government to compensate it for its investment in its subsidiary, Post Bank, when the bank is hived off to become a separate entity.

The Post Bank operated as a division of Sapo before being incorporated as a separate legal entity in April 2019 but its corporatisation and separation from Sapo has not yet been completed. It has also not yet obtained a banking licence for it to operate as a fully fledged bank...