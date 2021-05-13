National Samwu appeals court ruling that planned strike at Rand Water is unprotected Water utility says it will be a serious offence that may even lead to dismissals if essential-service employees down tools BL PREMIUM

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said on Thursday it is appealing a labour court ruling which declared the union’s intended strike at Rand Water unprotected.

The union threatened to go on strike on Thursday after the bulk water utility failed to abide by an agreement that was made an order of the court in April. ..