Bathabile Dlamini coughs up R650,000 personal costs order in Sassa debacle
The former social development minister paid out of her own pocket to settle a costs order handed down in the Constitutional Court in 2018
13 May 2021 - 13:10
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has paid over half a million rand out of her own pocket to settle a costs order handed down in the Constitutional Court in 2018.
The Centre for Applied Law Studies (CALS) announced Dlamini's belated payment in a statement on Thursday. ..
