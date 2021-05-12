National Parliament cannot review Mpati report, says David Masondo Sekunjalo and Ayo asked parliament’s finance committee to deal with their disputes with the PIC and the Mpati report BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s standing committee on finance is not the right platform for aggrieved parties to seek to amend the report of the Mpati commission of inquiry, deputy finance minister David Masondo said on Wednesday.

Masondo was responding to presentations made to the committee by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chair Iqbal Survé and executives of its subsidiary, Ayo Technology Solutions, and Matome Maponya Investments (MMI) on their disputes with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the findings of the Mpati commission of inquiry into the PIC...