National Joburg looks at a future of smart solutions, says mayor Geoff Makhubo wants technology at the forefront in a city whose population is expected to increase to 6.9-million BL PREMIUM

The City of Johannesburg, SA’s biggest-budget municipality, is looking at smart, innovative solutions to address service delivery challenges, executive mayor Geoff Makhubo said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by the Financial Times in partnership with diversified technology group Siemens, which focused on how stakeholders could work together to implement a safe and secure smart city strategy, Makhubo said there had been a steady increase of urbanisation in the past decade...