National Government to spend R45m to move people off railway lines, says Mbalula

The government is to spend R45m to move people who erected structures on railway tracks and rail reserves in Cape Town into temporary housing, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday.

Mbalula, who is responsible for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces. Over the lockdown, when rail services ceased and Prasa property was left unguarded, thousands of people moved onto station platforms, railways and into the railway reserve, erecting new dwellings...