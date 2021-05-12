FREE | Read the May 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax
Key investors flex their net zero muscles, damages don't have to paid in cash, the JSE seeks to reduce red tape, and more
12 May 2021 - 13:42
Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper.
In this edition, read about how going green has to become the go-to option for companies, the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, why the Galaxy S7 really is a phone, the power of patents, and much more.
