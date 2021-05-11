SIU investigating more than R44bn in PPE corruption claims
The figure was included in a report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of April
11 May 2021 - 15:49
The government's corruption busting unit was investigating allegations related to the irregular procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) with a contract value of R40.2bn by end-April.
This figure was contained in the six-weekly report that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) submitted to president Cyril Ramaphosa on April 30, the SIU head Andy Mothibi told members of parliament’s justice and correctional service committee Tuesday...
