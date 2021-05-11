National SIU hails ‘significant progress’ as it probes PPE contracts worth R40bn The figure was included in a report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of April BL PREMIUM

The government’s corruption-busting unit was investigating allegations related to the irregular procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) with a contract value of R40.2bn by end-April.

This figure was contained in the six-weekly report that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 30, SIU head Andy Mothibi told members of parliament’s justice & correctional services committee on Tuesday...