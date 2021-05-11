SIU hails ‘significant progress’ as it probes PPE contracts worth R40bn
The figure was included in a report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of April
11 May 2021 - 15:49
The government’s corruption-busting unit was investigating allegations related to the irregular procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) with a contract value of R40.2bn by end-April.
This figure was contained in the six-weekly report that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 30, SIU head Andy Mothibi told members of parliament’s justice & correctional services committee on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now