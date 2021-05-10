Thandi Modise knocks ATM’s ‘vexatious’ appeal and seeks costs
In 2020, the African Transformation Movement took Modise to task over her refusing a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa
10 May 2021 - 12:50
Parliament’s speaker says an appeal of a case she won is so “vexatious” it should be dismissed outright, and with costs.
Thandi Modise filed papers in the Western Cape High Court on Friday calling for an end to her fray with the African Transformation Movement (ATM)...
