National Zondo commission needs R90m more to finish its work The commission, which is due to terminate its work at the end of June, received R75m to cover its expenses from January to March

The R75m the government gave the cash-strapped Zondo commission into state capture recently was enough to cover only its January to March deficit and it will need another R90m to cover its costs to end-June, department of justice and constitutional affairs director-general Doctor Mashabane told parliament on Friday.

If the commission gets the R90m, its total cost since it started operating would be about R965m. By December 2020, commission head deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said it had used up about R800m...