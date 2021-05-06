National Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng out of action until term ends Mogoeng has taken paid extended leave until effective from the beginning of May BL PREMIUM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s time as the country’s top judge is effectively over. While he remains in office, Mogoeng is on extended leave, which he applied for himself.

Mogoeng told justice minister Ronald Lamola and President Cyril Ramaphosa he wanted to take the paid extended break. It was granted effective May 1...