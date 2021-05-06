Business still not making B-BBEE targets, survey finds
Companies meet empowerment goals at junior management level but are falling short at the higher levels
06 May 2021 - 21:36
SA companies do not have enough black middle- and senior-level managers in their businesses, new research shows.
In the inaugural Sanlam Gauge report published on Thursday, SA businesses scored 57% in the management control section of their broad-based BBE (B-BBEE) ranking. ..
