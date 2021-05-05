National Sisi Khampepe takes the reins at Constitutional Court as Mogoeng takes long leave Khampepe has four decades of experience and an LLM from Harvard Law School BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judge Sisi Khampepe to captain the Constitutional Court, replacing Mogoeng Mogoeng, who has taken long leave from his position as chief justice.

Khampepe began her tenure this week, filling a leadership vacuum at the country’s highest court. Mogoeng’s deputy, Raymond Zondo, is busy running the commission of inquiry into state capture, so isn’t in a position to take the reins...