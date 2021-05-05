National Draft policy on data ‘raises spectre of Big Brother’ Word is out that this is another nail in the coffin of individual freedom in SA, says Cape business leader Jacques Moolman BL PREMIUM

Government’s recently released draft policy on the use and storage of data raises alarming implications for data privacy and for increasing the costs of doing business, says a major business association in the Western Cape.

The draft national policy on data and cloud, released recently by the department of communication, says the digital economy is integral to the development of the country and aims to guide government policy on “data acquisition, ownership, storage, use and analytics” and improve the digital capacities of government. ..