National Umgeni Water expects cash flow crisis as customers battle to pay KwaZulu-Natal water provider predicts delayed payments by some customers hit by Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Umgeni Water, one of the largest state-owned water suppliers based in KwaZulu-Natal, says it could face cash flow challenges in the coming months because of delayed payments by customers hard hit by the Covid-19 induced economic crisis.

Umgeni Water, which provides drinking water to about 6-million consumers, has previously faced an acute governance crisis that left it without a permanent CEO or board...