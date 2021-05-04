Umgeni Water expects cash flow crisis as customers battle to pay
KwaZulu-Natal water provider predicts delayed payments by some customers hit by Covid-19 pandemic
04 May 2021 - 20:12
Umgeni Water, one of the largest state-owned water suppliers based in KwaZulu-Natal, says it could face cash flow challenges in the coming months because of delayed payments by customers hard hit by the Covid-19 induced economic crisis.
Umgeni Water, which provides drinking water to about 6-million consumers, has previously faced an acute governance crisis that left it without a permanent CEO or board...
