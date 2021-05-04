National Orion Minerals urges action over ‘mafia-type behaviour’ at Prieska mine CEO Errol Smart wants people who are in positions of responsibility to act on a national problem disrupting its copper and zinc project BL PREMIUM

A group of people demanding contracts to provide jobs and services to the R5bn Prieska mine project, intimidating and blockading the area, are symptomatic of a countrywide problem that must be stopped quickly, says Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart.

The zinc and copper mine in the Northern Cape is restarting operations after it was mothballed in the 1990s. The protesting locals are demanding that the mine owners provide them with contracts to source labour in the community and to provide goods and services to the mine...