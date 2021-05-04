Mining charter ‘must be binding’ or the industry will not transform
The minerals department concedes the third Mining Charter has its flaws but is necessary to drive transformation
04 May 2021 - 19:54
The department of mineral resources & energy conceded the third iteration of the Mining Charter had its good and bad points, with some deficiencies, but that it remained a binding document for the transformation of SA’s mining industry.
The concession was made by the department’s senior counsel, Cassie Badenhorst, in a review application brought before the high court in Pretoria by the Minerals Council SA, which argues the third charter is flawed and that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe had exceeded his powers in certain clauses in the document. ..
